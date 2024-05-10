The Midnight Company's Spirits to Enforce Offers Otherworldly Fun

After producing several successful theatrical cabarets this spring, the Midnight Company turns its attention to the stage with an impressive production of Mickle Maher’s Spirits to Enforce. The clever script deftly re-imagines the otherworldly spirits released at the end of The Tempest as modern day superheroes on an unusual mission. Smart casting, and a clear vision with choreographic staging by Lucy Cashion, keeps the audience laughing throughout the quick moving mixed worlds comedy.

Having defeating the notorious villain Dr. Cannibal, the superheroes of Fathom Town turn their attention to a new challenge — a production of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. Naturally, the production requires money to succeed, and the play opens on the superheroes’ assumed everyday personas conducting a fundraising phone bank from their submarine headquarters deep in the bay. They aren’t bringing much in and decide that they will reveal their superhero identities to the donors for a contribution of $50 or more, all while continuing to rehearse and prepare for the big show. Despite not raising much money, opening night arrives and the house is full but their audience is the escaped Dr. Cannibal and his villainous cronies! Can the superheroes win over this critical audience and once again save the town?

The majority of the play is delivered over phone lines as the characters keep the citizens updated on the production’s progress while soliciting donations. This device is played for comic and sympathetic impact, and it’s surprisingly effective; anyone who’s participated in a fundraising drive will relate to the desperation and humor. With all characters often speaking at the same time about similar matters, the room is filled with a cacophony of rising and falling voices and movement, resulting in moments of discord and harmony. Cashion’s sharp direction, the expert cast’s perfectly synchronized performances and Merkle’s malleable script come together to create a modern theatrical symphony that’s chaos perfected.

The show is a true ensemble piece where each performer plays three characters: their everyday persona, their superhero and their character in The Tempest. With the exception of Will Bonfiglio’s maestro-like Ariel, the superheroes feature unique and quirky powers, from the easy to grasp abilities of Rachel Tibbetts’ Memory Lass, Alicen Moser’s The Page, Ash Arora’s The Ocean and Cassidy Flynn’s The Tune; to the logical but odd Spencer Lawton’s The Intoxicator, Joe Hanrahan’s The Untangler and Miranda Jagels Felix’s The Silhouette; to the more offbeat abilities of Celeste Gardner’s Fragrance Fellow, Kayla Bush’s The Bad Map, Ross Rubright’s The Pleaser and Joey Taylor’s leitmotif of The Snow Heavy Branch. Every performer has at least one standout moment, but the real joy is the way they work together to create a masterful and wholly satisfying comedy.

Spirits to Enforce is a captivating dive into a Shakespearean multiverse filled with inventive and unusual yet thoroughly compelling superheroes. Shakespeare purists may be a bit puzzled by the plays quirky, whimsical approach, but the mashup of literary and comic sensibilities really entertains.



Written by Mickle Maher. Directed by Lucy Cashion. Presented by the Midnight Company at the Kranzberg Black Box (501 North Grand Boulevard) through May 18.



