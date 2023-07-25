The Midnight Company's The Years Is a Compelling and Somber Drama

Loss and an unsettling sorrow seep into the quiet spaces in the Cindy Lou Johnson play

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 6:13 am

click to enlarge The Years reveals the tragedies of sisters Andrea and Eloise.
Joey Rumpell
The Years reveals the tragedies of sisters Andrea and Eloise.

The tragic heroine Anna Karenina observed that “every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.” Cindy Lou Johnson’s affecting The Years illustrates this assertion through the uniquely sad yet tender tale of two sisters, Andrea and Eloise. The intimate drama, directed with sensitivity by Joe Hanrahan, reveals the tragedies — large and small — that shape the women's lives. While the audience may not find answers to every question the sisters stir up, well-connected and controlled performances draw us into the pain and deep longing that blankets the siblings like thick fog. 

The play opens on Andrea’s wedding day, when she is mugged while running an unplanned work errand. Consumed with dread, her attacker rationalizes his actions but is clearly racked with guilt. For her part, Andrea tries to pretend nothing happened; she doesn’t want to file a police report and plans to repay the stolen funds from her own account. Back at the house, Eloise is stumbling through a different, though not entirely surprising, misfortune. Both sisters are enveloped in a pervasive uncertainty that influences every action, causing them to sublimate their true feelings with empty assurances.

Preparations for the wedding bring up unresolved feelings each attempts to stifle accompanied by the well meaning, if sometimes awkward, attempts at cheerfulness and order from their cousins. The characters’ lives, including Andrea’s mugger, intersect over the following years, each scene marked with confusion and unhappiness. And, though this device stretches plausibility, it does so with necessary intention, eventually coalescing through unexpected honesty and acts of absolution that offer comforting release. 

Johnson’s characters are psychologically complex but guileless, showing but not quite seeing (or perhaps not wanting to see) the truths in front of them. Alicen Moser and Summer Baer are well paired as sisters Andrea and Eloise, reliant on each other with a peculiar and effective detachment from themselves that suggests shared trauma. Moser and Baer are sympathetically connected, creating authentic characters that feel cut from the same cloth yet individually distinct. Ashley Bauman and Joey File are a study in contradictions as cousins Isabella and Andrew. Bauman is a constantly moving and fussing presence, as if any issue can be solved by polite resolve and the perfect decor. File is more observant and contemplative, seeking beauty and hidden substance where it is least expected. Joseph Garner, as Bartholomew, is puzzling and preternaturally erratic but has a forceful and unforgiving conscience. Michael Pierce rounds out the cast in two key scenes.

The Years languishes in the gray spaces between recollection and response with a heavy tragic tone. The characters feel realistic but somehow beautifully and compellingly out of sync with the world around them. Instead of moving forward in their lives, they are suspended in dense air, thick with the sense that something more meaningful is just barely eluding their grasp. The effect is almost hypnotic, viscerally emotional and quite fascinating. Though weighted with sadness, the story and evocative performances deliver a surprisingly cathartic resolution.

The Years is written by Cindy Lou Johnson. Directed by Joe Hanrahan. Presented by the Midnight Company at the Chapel through Saturday, July 29. Showtimes vary by date. Tickets are $20 to $25.
About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
