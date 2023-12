FLICKR/ MIKE GOREN Consider this your wardrobe inspo for December 27.

When Christmas is over and January looms in the near-future, cold and dark and pointless, you may feel like crying into your beer. (It's OK, we've all been there.)



Fortunately for you and your seasonal depression, the Midwestern (900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573) has just the soundtrack for your sadness.



At Emo Nite Live After Christmas, the popular downtown sports bar is hosting local band Danger Party, self-described as "just five dudes with a pet shark who play all your favorite 2000s alternative jams." Sounds perfect for indulging in the post-Christmas blues!





If you'd prefer to eat (or drink) your feelings, there will also be taco stand Weekend at Baudy's and Una Vida Tequila. The pity party kicks off at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27; admission is free, though you must be 21 or older to get in.Details at midwesternstl.com