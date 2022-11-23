The Print Bazaar Returns to Cherokee Street December 3

You can get all of your holiday shopping done in one place

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 8:32 am

click to enlarge You never know what treasures you'll find at the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street.
Jamila Jackson
You never know what treasures you'll find at the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street.


The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street is the must-attend shopping event of the year in St. Louis. Each year this returning market is the perfect place to get all of your holiday shopping done while supporting local shops and artists.

The bazaar will be spread across historic Cherokee Street, with different locations like bars and boutiques hosting artists and their sales tables.

They’ll be selling hand-crafted prints, ceramics, jewelry, collectibles, postcards, original art and more, so be sure to pack your shopping bags. You could grab your dad a sassy tea towel, pick up a postcard to send to your grandma or buy yourself a sparking ring just because you’re worth it.

In addition to all of the excellent goods available, you’ll want to grab up some consumables too. Stop into a cafe to pick up a hot cocoa to sip while you shop or dip into a Mexican restaurant to fuel your shopping spree with some delicious tacos.

The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street happens on Saturday, December 3. Visit cherokeeprintbazaar.com to find out more information and plan your shopping spree.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

I'm Going to Say It... Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sucked

By Rosalind Early

Black Panther still

St. Louis Blues Roasts Crowd with 'Stranger Things' Look-Alike Game

By Jaime Lees

St. Louis Blues Roasts Crowd with 'Stranger Things' Look-Alike Game

Review: La Rondine Is an Enjoyable Bittersweet Romantic Opera

By Tina Farmer

A woman dressed in 1920’s flapper style with a flower in her hair stands as a man dressed in trousers, vest and a shirt, kneels before her offering her praise, in a scene from Puccini’s opera ‘La Rondine’ at Winter Opera Saint Louis.

St. Louis Area Spots to Watch the FIFA World Cup

By Rosalind Early

Soccer fans will be able to drink and watch the World Cup at these bars.

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us