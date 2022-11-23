The Print Bazaar Returns to Cherokee Street December 3

click to enlarge
Jamila Jackson
You never know what treasures you'll find at the Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street.
The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street is the must-attend shopping event of the year in St. Louis. Each year this returning market is the perfect place to get all of your holiday shopping done while supporting local shops and artists.
The bazaar will be spread across historic Cherokee Street, with different locations like bars and boutiques hosting artists and their sales tables.
They’ll be selling hand-crafted prints, ceramics, jewelry, collectibles, postcards, original art and more, so be sure to pack your shopping bags. You could grab your dad a sassy tea towel, pick up a postcard to send to your grandma or buy yourself a sparking ring just because you’re worth it.
In addition to all of the excellent goods available, you’ll want to grab up some consumables too. Stop into a cafe to pick up a hot cocoa to sip while you shop or dip into a Mexican restaurant to fuel your shopping spree with some delicious tacos.
The Print Bazaar on Cherokee Street happens on Saturday, December 3. Visit cherokeeprintbazaar.com
to find out more information and plan your shopping spree.
