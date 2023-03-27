The Rep's Murder on the Orient Express Is a Truly Entertaining Ride

click to enlarge Phillip Hamer Photography The cast of Murder on the Orient Express on stage at the Rep.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis closes out its main stage season with an engaging and visually stunning production of Agatha Christie’s classic Murder on the Orient Express. Director Hana S. Sherif and an excellent cast combine Gilded-Age style with the excitement of a noir thriller. The result is a truly entertaining ride that keeps audiences captivated.

World-famous detective Hercule Poirot is attempting to vacation in Istanbul when he is called to Scotland Yard for an urgent mission. To get there, he needs to book passage on the equally world-famous Orient Express. Poirot’s suspicions are raised when he’s informed that the train’s first-class section, usually underbooked at this time of year, is sold out. Luckily his friend Monsieur Bouc is able to secure Poirot’s passage and accompany his friend.

The detective’s suspicious nature is further aroused as the seemingly unrelated passengers board the train. Though everyone he meets has an interesting background, and he’s instantly smitten with the accomplished and attractive Countess Andrenyi, Poirot senses that all is not as it seems. An unexpected snowstorm and the violent murder of one of the passengers confirms that this is not going to be an ordinary trip.

Armando Durán is near perfection as the sophisticated French detective, with a cultivated manner that perfectly suits the period and style. He snarls only occasionally, but there’s a bite to his tone that puts everyone on alert. Jamil A.C. Mangan is delightfully accommodating and flattering as Poirot’s good friend Bouc while Janie Brookshire captivates as the Countess who is as knowledgeable about Shakespeare as she is surgery. Ellen Harvey, as flamboyant rich American Helen Hubbard, and Gayton Scott as the perniciously refined Princess Dragomiroff are wonderful foils. Joel Moses oozes mistrust as Samuel Ratchet, Aria Maholchic, understudy for Margaret Ivey, is fantastic as Mary Debenham, and Michael Thanh Tran is perfectly animated as the Conductor and Head Waiter. Cameron Jamaar Davis, Fatima Wardak and Christopher Hickey complete the talented ensemble.

Director Sharif keeps the tempo and action high, successfully building tension in the well-constructed thriller. The performances feature an elevated style that’s never distracting and elevates the humor and mystery. There’s an opportunity to lean into the style that the artists embrace without becoming campy. It works wonderfully well, ensuring the audience remains entertained and invested.

There is one additional character in the show and that is the swanky and elegant first class cars on the Orient Express train itself. Set designer Tim Mackabee uses the turntable with effortless ease and stunning effect. The train’s interiors are gorgeously detailed and lushly appointed, and the turntable ensures quick seamless transitions that create gasp-inducing revelations and appreciation throughout the performance. Fabio Toblini provides fashionable period costume design, complementary lighting design by Jason Lynch helps focus attention and composer and sound designers Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts provide the finishing touches.



Murder on the Orient Express is a much-loved mystery novel turned into a classic theatrical thriller. The production at the Rep, with perfect guidance from director Sharif and expertly tuned performances led by Durán’s memorable Poirot, provides audiences of all ages with a gloriously memorable night of theater.

(130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925; repstl.org)