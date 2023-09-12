Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

The Rep's The Lehman Trilogy Is a Truly Remarkable Production

Do yourself a favor: Get a ticket

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge The Rep's production of The Lehman Trilogy.
Jon Gitchoff
The Lehman Trilogy tells the origins story of the Lehman brothers, who founded what would become one of U.S.'s largest investment banks before it filed for bankruptcy in the fallout from the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis.

Every so often, the stars align, each element of craft is executed at the highest level and a company mounts a truly remarkable production. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves; 314-968-4925; repstl.org) achieves this rare pinnacle with captivating performances and a story centered on faith, reinvention and achieving the American Dream. The Lehman Trilogy is a must-see for anyone who loves compelling, expertly produced theater.

In 1844, a German Jewish immigrant became the first of his family to set foot in the U.S., which offered more rights and opportunity to men of his religion. Henry Lehman heads south, opening a fabrics and men’s suits store in Montgomery, Alabama. He is joined by his younger brothers Emanuel and Mayer soon after, and the three men scramble to build the business. When a devastating fire destroys Montgomery’s cotton harvest, the brothers make their first significant pivot, providing the equipment and supplies for the plantations to rebuild in exchange for a significant percent of the following year’s harvest.

The following year, the brothers broker their surplus cotton to mills in other cities. This leads Emanuel to open a New York office, expand their trade well beyond cotton and convince Mayer to join him, establishing their brokering and banking company as a Wall Street cornerstone. That’s right, these are those Lehman Brothers; it’s just not the story you might expect.

Flawless performances by Firdous Bamji, Joshua David Robinson and Scott Wentworth, effectively underscored by musician Joe LaRocca, keep audiences immersed in the story. Bamji, Robinson and Wentworth play dozens of distinctly different characters. Their transitions are so fluid, seamless and exceptionally well executed, that they’re almost invisible, yet so fully realized in physicality, expression, accent and intention that you instantly recognize each distinct character. Simply put, Bamji, Robinson and Wentworth deliver an acting master class that leaves artists and audiences alike completely awestruck.

Perceptive direction by Carey Perloff and meticulous technical and artistic detail under the watchful eye of stage manager Emilee Buchheit keep the show running at a quick pace. The malleable scenic design and thoughtful projections, lighting and staging move us through time and location. A single, layered suit provides all the performers need for costume and character changes, and wooden cargo crates provide the props and settings. The interplay of detail, depth and simplicity enhances the storytelling in ways both subtle and surprising, resulting in delightful anticipation.

The engrossing script by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, glosses over the harsh realities of slave labor and rapacious capitalism that propelled the brothers to success, instead using faith and physical and verbal repetition to connect three generations of family across 160 years. Audiences will hardly notice that or the show’s long run time, more than three hours, as the performers draw you deeper and deeper into the unfolding story. Do yourself a favor: Get your ticket and be the first of your friends to discover the enthralling and buzz-worthy The Lehman Trilogy.

The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power. It is directed by Carey Perloff with stage management by Emilee Buchheit. It is presented by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis through Sunday, September 24. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 to $75. More information at repstl.org/events/detail/lehman-trilogy.
Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
