The Route 66 UFO Festival Will Be Fun for All Beings

Instead, it’s the fun version of that, where everybody just celebrates the idea of friendly aliens and retro UFOs and has a good time.
Held at the Pink Elephant Antique Mall (908 Veterans Memorial Drive, Livingston, Illinois; pinkelephantantiquemall.com) Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1, the Route 66 UFO Festival is a weekend-long event during which there will be live bands, alien costume contests, cornhole tournaments and vendors galore.
In addition to the many treats available (including sweets from the Mother Road Fudge Candy Store), they’re also going to host a car cruise-in and — most importantly — a 5K Alien Chase Run/Walk that benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Visit route66ufofestival.hytix.com for more information, people of Earth.
