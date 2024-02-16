The Sound Inside Is a Dark, Moody and Wholly Worthwhile Journey

Moonstone Theatre Company offers up a compelling St. Louis premiere

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 6:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sharon Hunter and Ryan Lawson-Maeske tackle dark themes in this riveting drama. - JON GITCHOFF
JON GITCHOFF
Sharon Hunter and Ryan Lawson-Maeske tackle dark themes in this riveting drama.
Moonstone Theatre Company begins its residency at the Robert G. Reim Theater with the St. Louis premiere of Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside. The riveting drama is given an impressive production directed by Gary Wayne Barker and featuring Sharon Hunter as tenured Yale Professor Bella Baird and Ryan Lawson-Maeske as Christopher Dunn, an earnest student who longs to write a great novel.

Told from Baird’s perspective, the action, as it were, is centered on Baird’s unexpected diagnosis of advanced cancer after she collapses in pain at her home one evening. Determined to work through her pain, she devotes herself to teaching, including spending increasing time on and off campus with Dunn. As she struggles with the severity of her illness, she dives down a compassionate euthanasia rabbit hole. After exploring several options in detail Baird determines a possible path forward, one that requires assistance. With no close friends or family, she asks Dunn to help. The decision proves surprisingly fruitful, uplifting and filled with possibilities to consider long after the curtain.

When considering that this play is almost hyper-meta — the voice of Rapp is present both in the characters and the overall construct of the narrative — Baird is the audience’s only filter. She is also the voice of “author as god,” a white, bearded, ancient fatherly figure of decaying brilliance with a barely repressed yet sensual vengeance. But is she a reliable narrator? Hunter persuasively mixes Baird’s racing, often conflicting emotions and unflinching commitment to self-determination with an increasingly disorienting loss of control. I hope that Hunter continues to sink into her exploration of Baird’s emotional levels and motivations. There are moments when the performance feels too restrained — though I appreciate that Hunter never plays emotion for effect, I want to feel more emotionally connected.

Lawson-Maeske once again shows his versatility and an ability to remain present in the moment, his energy and emotion purposefully matching Hunter’s. Fully inhabiting his character’s purpose, he is both a revelation and a puzzle — a jumble of finely defined preferences, quick-yet-thoughtful retorts and intense likes and dislikes that offer a sharp reflection of both the professor and the playwright. There are moments of pure adoration punctuated by a fleeting dead-eyed, cold-blooded stare that may make you shudder.

I am not one to provide a lot of spoilers; however, I will say that I have lingering questions about what actually happened as well as who is real or true (and I have a solid theory that Christopher Dunn is not). I expect the nuances and depth of the performances to keep evolving and encourage the performers and crew to make time for emotional self-care. The show is intense, challenging and for mature audiences only.

Death, and not simply death but who determines when a person dies, is pervasive and explored in detail in this philosophically and emotionally charged two-performer play. The topics of murder and the end of life choices a person might make, as well as detailed information on the steps one would take and the likely progression to death, are central themes. All that said, the last 20 minutes or so of The Sound Inside are worth the wait and something fans of contemporary drama with a dark tone won’t want to miss.

Written by Adam Rapp. Directed by Gary Wayne Barker. Presented by Moonstone Theatre Company at the Robert J. Reim Theater (111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood) through Sunday, February 25. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $15 to $40. More information at moonstonetheatrecompany.com.
Related
Let nearly dying of fright at the Darkness be your post-Valentine's Day aphrodisiac.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 15 to 18: The Darkness' My Bloody Valentine Date Night, a burlesque ballet, Blessed by the Ancestors and more

Related
Eileen Engel and Cameron Jamarr move deftly through the play's intense themes as Lula and Clay.

Amiri Baraka’s Dutchman Plays a Daring Game of Truth and Consequences: Soul Siren Playhouse’s production is a bold debut that resonates with painful truths

Related
SOCIAL CROP OF CONTINENTAL BUILDING

At 94, Grand Center's Continental Life Building Is a Timeless Beauty: Once vacant for 25 years, the Art Deco marvel is a triumph of historic preservation


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
Scroll to read more Theater Review articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 15 to 18

By Riverfront Times Staff

Let nearly dying of fright at the Darkness be your post-Valentine's Day aphrodisiac.

At 94, Grand Center's Continental Life Building Is a Timeless Beauty

By Sarah Fenske

SOCIAL CROP OF CONTINENTAL BUILDING

New Circus Pop-up Bar Set to Transform Lemmons Next Month

By Paula Tredway

Infinite Wonder Productions' Circus of Dreams is coming to St. Louis on Friday, February 2.

Year One Captures City SC's Debut — and the Team St. Louis Waited For

By Sarah Fenske

Dave Lange's new book chronicles City SC's record-setting Year One.

Also in Arts & Culture

Billy Dee Williams Is Coming to St. Louis to Promote New Book

By Sarah Fenske

Tickets to the event also get attendees a pre-signed copy of What Have We Here?, Williams' new book.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend: February 15 to 18

By Riverfront Times Staff

Let nearly dying of fright at the Darkness be your post-Valentine's Day aphrodisiac.

At 94, Grand Center's Continental Life Building Is a Timeless Beauty

By Sarah Fenske

SOCIAL CROP OF CONTINENTAL BUILDING

Year One Captures City SC's Debut — and the Team St. Louis Waited For

By Sarah Fenske

Dave Lange's new book chronicles City SC's record-setting Year One.
More

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us