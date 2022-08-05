The St. Charles Library Book Fair Is at the Family Arena This Weekend

click to enlarge
You can find books like these and more at the Friends Book Fair this weekend.
You need more books, and St. Charles wants to give you some.
The St. Charles area is not particularly well known for its literary status. In fact, they just love banning classic books
at schools in Wentzville, apparently.
But you can always trust the St. Charles City-County Library. Where schools fail us, the library steps in and fills us up. But, as it turns out, the St. Charles City-County Libraries are so
full of good books that they’re having a big sale all weekend.
Happening at the Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, 636-896-4200)
, the Friends Book Fair started this morning and runs through Sunday afternoon.
They’re offering paperbacks for 50 cents and hardbacks for $2. They’ll also have other miscellaneous gear on sale ($5 cake pans) and silent auction items to bid on, too.
Visit mylibrary.org/friends-book-fair
for more information.