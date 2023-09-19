The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Plays Forest Park Thursday — for Free

click to enlarge
Phuong Bui
A couple views the fireworks finale at the free St. Louis Symphony Orchestra concert in 2021.
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s annual free concert in Forest Park is the thinking St. Louisan’s event of late summer — one of the few things everyone can agree is worth braving that horrible Hampton Avenue I-64 exit to attend. And this year, we have the perfect way to avoid that snarl of a roundabout and get your Strauss and Sousa too.
The Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599)
has graciously moved the timing of its regular Thursday Night at the Museum event so you can swing by there first and then mosey over to the park for a fun-filled evening this Thursday, September 21.
So, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., you can enjoy a special program at the museum’s McDermott Grand Hall
, which celebrates St. Louis’ hosting of the nation’s first cocktail party. The Confluence Chamber Orchestra will play music from the party’s era (1904 to 1917) while you enjoy a nice stiff drink. Come early or stay late; food and drinks are available for purchase from 4 to 6 p.m.
Then head to Art Hill for its free concert, which begins at 7 p.m. Bring your chairs or a blanket. Food truck offerings will be available, or you can also bring your own refreshments — but no glass bottles, so opt for the canned wine this time. Details at mohistory.org
.
