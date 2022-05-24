Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Whitaker Music Festival Returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden Next Week

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 2:24 pm

The Whitaker Music Festival is a St. Louis summer tradition. - MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN
Missouri Botanical Garden
The Whitaker Music Festival is a St. Louis summer tradition.

One of St. Louis’ favorite summer concert series returns next week.

Just like sledding down Art Hill or getting Ted Drewes after a Cardinals game, going to the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4344 Shaw Avenue, MissouriBotanicalGarden.org) is a St. Louis tradition.

Held on the lush grounds of the garden, attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and relax while taking in some of the best music that St. Louis has to offer. Picnicking is permitted during the festival, so most who attend make a night of it and pack up a basket full of snacks and booze.

Glass bottles aren’t allowed inside, however, so you’ll have to bring in a box of wine, instead. That’s cool, though, because then you’ll have extra to share with your neighbors.

Engaging with your community is the point of the whole experience, anyway.

From the Missouri Botanical Garden website:
“The festival is funded by the Whitaker Foundation, which supports St. Louis arts and parks to promote common heritage, celebrate diversity and encourage vitality within the community.”

The concerts are free but registration is required. There will be no walk-ups allowed.

Free reservations will be available first to Garden members beginning at 10 a.m. and then to the general public beginning at noon on each weekly on-sale date at MissouriBotanicalGarden.org.

2022 Whitaker Music Festival Schedule:
  • June 1 - Jeremiah Johnson Band - Sold Out
  • June 8 - Karen Choi - Free reservations available June 2
  • June 15 - Old Souls Revival - Free reservations available June 9
  • June 22 - Annie and the Fur Trappers - Free reservations available June 16
  • June 29 - Arcadia Dance Orchestra - Free reservations available June 23
  • July 6 - We Are Root Mod - Free reservations available June 30
  • July 13 - Sweetie and the Toothaches - Free reservations available July 7
  • July 20 - Mo Egeston All-Stars - Free reservations available July 14
  • July 27 - The Soulard Blues Band - Free reservations available July 21
  • August 3 - Old Salt Union - Free reservations available July 28

Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

