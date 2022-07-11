Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Witches and Wizards Festival Brings Goth Vibes to O’Fallon

Strawberry Festivals are cool but goth festivals are cooler

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022

click to enlarge Embrace your dark side. - TOM HELLAUER
Tom Hellauer
Embrace your dark side.

There are many festivals that happen each year in small towns in the area. Some towns seem to excel at bringing in outsiders, too: They have an apple butter festival and a strawberry festival in Kimmswick, Missouri, that seems to pack ‘em in, for example.

But O’Fallon, Illinois, is going a different route. The tourist-friendly town will be welcoming a special kind of event this fall with the Witches and Wizards Festival going down on Saturday, October 8.

Whether you’re a fan of the dark side all year or if crisp fall air just triggers your need to wrap yourself in all things spooky, the Witches and Wizards Festival will provide.

In addition to readings from guests like author Ellen Dugan and poet Ember Grant, you can also find tarot readings on site and a Witches’ Market to procure all of your creepy needs.

The market will feature vendors like Runemane Creations, the Extraordinary Witch, Putrid Penguins, Koviak Kreations, Grave Markings, Everything’s Shiny Creations and art by Kat Martin.

They’ll also have a food market there, because goths need yum-yums, too.

So send your best velvet cape to the dry cleaner and shine up your platform boots, then visit the Facebook event page for more information.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Instagram Famous Sunflower Field Blooms in St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

Instagram Famous Sunflower Field Blooms in St. Louis

Contemporary Art Museum Banners Highlight North St. Louis Heroes

By Kasey Noss

The GatewayGIS Neighborhood Banner Project: Learning North St. Louis History Through Design explores the intersection of art and technology through graphic design.

Sustainable Backyard Tour Puts St. Louis Yards on Display

By Julian McCall

The Sustainable Backyard Tour returned this year after a two-year hiatus.

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 8 to July 10

By Jenna Jones

Get ready to bounce.

