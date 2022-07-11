The Witches and Wizards Festival Brings Goth Vibes to O’Fallon

There are many festivals that happen each year in small towns in the area. Some towns seem to excel at bringing in outsiders, too: They have an apple butter festival and a strawberry festival in Kimmswick, Missouri, that seems to pack ‘em in, for example.
But O’Fallon, Illinois, is going a different route. The tourist-friendly town will be welcoming a special kind of event this fall with the Witches and Wizards Festival going down on Saturday, October 8.
Whether you’re a fan of the dark side all year or if crisp fall air just triggers your need to wrap yourself in all things spooky, the Witches and Wizards Festival will provide.
In addition to readings from guests like author Ellen Dugan and poet Ember Grant, you can also find tarot readings on site and a Witches’ Market to procure all of your creepy needs.
The market will feature vendors like Runemane Creations, the Extraordinary Witch, Putrid Penguins, Koviak Kreations, Grave Markings, Everything’s Shiny Creations and art by Kat Martin.
They’ll also have a food market there, because goths need yum-yums, too.
So send your best velvet cape to the dry cleaner and shine up your platform boots, then visit the Facebook event page for more information.