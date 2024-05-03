  1. Arts & Culture
The World's Largest Bounce House Will Be in Sauget Next Weekend

Maybe not the first thing you associate with the East Side

By
May 3, 2024 at 8:57 am
Big Bounce America is coming to the East Side.
Big Bounce America is coming to the East Side. COURTESY PHOTO
If you associate Sauget solely with strip clubs and heavy industry, prepare to be shook: Next weekend, the East Side town originally christened Monsanto, Illinois, is going to be crawling with kids.

The Big Bounce America is setting up at the home of the Gateway Grizzlies, Grizzlies Ballpark Field (2301 Grizzlie Bear Boulevard, Sauget, Illinois), beginning Friday, May 10. Unlike last year's lengthy residency in the Saint Louis Galleria parking lot, this stay lasts just one weekend, so plan accordingly.

Big Bounce America includes seven inflatable attractions, including the self-proclaimed (but presumably verified?) World's Largest Bounce House, which alone clocks in at 24,000 square feet. There's also a "deep sea foam party inflatable" called OctoBlast, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a "sports arena" and what promotional materials call a "space-themed wonderland." Suffice it to say, that's a lot of bouncing.

Tickets start at $22 for toddlers, $35 for kids and $45 for adults. Full details at thebigbounceamerica.com.

Note that hours don't begin until noon, so by then all the party people should be long gone from Sauget's usual attractions. Unless they decide to stick around a nice hungover bounce session.


Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
