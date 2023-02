There’s a Spongebob-Themed Dance Party Tonight in St. Louis

Promoters have finally figured out that people just want to dance and have a little fun before we all die, and they’ve started booking events with this in mind.Case in point: tonight atthey’re having a " Bikini Bottom Rave ." Yep, it’s a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed dance party, and you can go even if you don’t live in a pineapple under the sea.Venues have been having a lot of these parties lately, and they almost always sell out. People just want to get drunk and get dumb, is that so wrong? This party is home-grown and is being thrown by St. Louis’ own Mike Judy Presents , but a lot of touring dance parties have come through town recently, too. We’ve even witnessed the arrival of TaylorFest happening on the exact same night as the Dolly Disco . And who could forget the Shrek Rave Anyway, go check out the Facebook Event . Then hit up the party and have fun. Take off your pants if you wanna, then drop on the deck and flop like a fish. Life is for livin’ and fish is for swimmin’. Dig?