There’s a Spongebob-Themed Dance Party Tonight in St. Louis

Promoters have finally figured out that people just want to dance and have a little fun before we all die, and they’ve started booking events with this in mind.
Case in point: tonight at Red Flag (3040 Locust Street, redflagstl.com) they’re having a "Bikini Bottom Rave." Yep, it’s a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed dance party, and you can go even if you don’t live in a pineapple under the sea.
Venues have been having a lot of these parties lately, and they almost always sell out. People just want to get drunk and get dumb, is that so wrong? This party is home-grown and is being thrown by St. Louis’ own Mike Judy Presents, but a lot of touring dance parties have come through town recently, too. We’ve even witnessed the arrival of TaylorFest happening on the exact same night as the Dolly Disco. And who could forget the Shrek Rave?
Anyway, go check out the Facebook Event. Then hit up the party and have fun. Take off your pants if you wanna, then drop on the deck and flop like a fish. Life is for livin’ and fish is for swimmin’. Dig?
