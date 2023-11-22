Things to Do on Thanksgiving in St. Louis This Year

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN You could have your Thanksgiving dinner at the Lemp Mansion.

Perhaps more than any other holiday, Thanksgiving is notorious for being all about family and food and staying inside with the aforementioned. Still, sometimes you want to get out and meet up with a friend or not spend the whole day before cooking. But it’s so hard to figure out how to do that since basically everything is going to be closed. With that in mind, we at the RFT sought out some things that will actually be going on Thursday and the weekend.

Eats:

Bridgeway Thanksgiving Dinner

Not interested in laboring over your own Thanksgiving meal, look no further than Bridgeway’s three-course Thanksgiving Day celebration. From fresh harvest salads and butternut clam chowders to the classic turkey and stuffing tradition, DraftKings at Casino Queen’s (200 Front Street, East St Louis)full-service restaurant will be sure to leave you stuffed. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and will cost $40 to attend. The festivities don’t stop there, though. On Friday, November 24, the casino will be offering the classic Thanksgiving leftovers experience. For $14, come enjoy slices of brioche bread topped with turkey, gravy and cranberry sauce. For more information on both events go to draftkingsatcasinoqueen.com/promotions/thanksgiving-dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner at the Lemp Mansion

Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner surrounded by the beautiful decor of the Lemp Mansion (3322 DeMenil Place). From roasted turkeys to pineapple glazed hams, St. Louisans are invited to attend this family affair. No need to endure the stress of Thanksgiving potlucks and dry, overcooked turkeys. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 23. Make your reservations by calling 314-664-8024 and for more information go to lempmansion.com/thanksgiving.html.

Thanksgiving Dinner by Chef Steven Hall

Treat yourself and take Thanksgiving to the next level at Ballpark Village with Chef Steven Hall with a special three-course meal. Running from 2 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, at Clark & Bourbon (799 Clark Avenue), Chef Hall will bring a St. Louis twist to the Thanksgiving tradition with his turkey-rib combo menu. To book a reservation go to resy.com/cities/stl/venues/clark-and-bourbon-at-live-by-loews-st-louis-missouri/events/thanksgiving-dinner-2023-11-23?date=2023-11-20&seats=2. Meals are $65 a person.

Midwest Jazztette for Dinner

Get classy with this post-Thanksgiving meal highlighted by live Jazz music. Inspired by the smooth sounds of Stan Getz, Shorty Rogers, Gerry Mulligan and Dave Pell, this Midwest Jazztette will offer guests a relaxing groove and a chance to continue the Thanksgiving eating spree. Those who are recovering from a long Thanksgiving day or who are just trying to drown in these pure jazz tunes have a place at Evangeline's Bistro (512 North Euclid Avenue). The event will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, November 24. For more information go to evangelinesstl.com/live-music-events/2023/11/23/happy-thanksgiving-see-you-friday-for-lunch-amp-midwest-jazztette-for-dinner

Events:

Ameren Thanks-for-Giving Parade

Forget trying to find the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on your television and head down to downtown St. Louis for the local version. Ameren’s Thanks-for-Giving Parade has been running since 1984 and steps off from the corner of Market and North Broadway at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 23. Floats, marching bands and more will make their majestic way west on Market and end at North 14th Street. It’s a great thing to get some fresh air and hang with friends and family or watch before spending the rest of the day inside eating. If that’s not enough to convince you, know that parade also benefits the St. Louis Area Foodbank, with Ameren making a matching grant for gifts up to $200,000. It’s free to attend, and there are more details at holidaysinstl.com/thanksgiving-day-parade.

The 36th Annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses

Who says Thanksgiving has to just be about turkey and stuffing? Join other St. Louisans at the 36th Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses at the Enterprise Center(1401 Clark Avenue). The event will include two bouts of boxing and MMA fighting between area police officers and firefighters and will be raising money for the Backstoppers, an organization that helps emergency service workers with financial assistance and other support. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and the event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.. Tickets start at $20. For more information, go to backstoppers.org/gnh/

Cahokia Mounds Holiday Indian Market

Come engage with Native American culture and artwork at the Cahokia Mounds Holiday Indian Market. This market, hosted at the Gateway Center (1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville, Illinois), will offer beautiful handmade items for sale such as jewelry, paintings, pottery, metal work, sculptures, musical instruments, hide paintings, cedar boxes, wood carvings and much more. Get a chance to witness the fusing of traditional and contemporary Native American art made by artists from the Navajo, Cherokee, Ho-Chunk Zuni, Hopi and Santo Domingo tribes. Whether you’re looking to engage in Native American culture or are hoping to find gifts for the holiday season, this event will be sure to offer an exciting afternoon outside of the city. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 25, Saturday, 26, and Sunday, November 27, and is free to attend. For more information go to cahokiamounds.org/events/holiday-indian-market

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots

If you’re looking to get active before filling up on your Thanksgiving meal, St. Louis has an abundance of turkey trots. Enjoy the beautiful fall aesthetic of Forest Park at the Forest Park Forever 5K and 8k trot beginning at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day from the Upper Muny(1 Theatre Drive). For more information go to forestparkforever.org/calendar/2023/st-louis-turkey-trot-5k-amp-8k. If you live outside of the city look no further than the St. Charles Turkey Trot beginning at the Family Arena (2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles) at 8 a.m.. For more information go to raceroster.com/events/2023/78242/turkey-trot-stl-st-charles. Or just scan the listings for any number of other offerings at fun4stlkids.com/whats-happening/thanksgiving-events.

