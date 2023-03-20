This Sexy Jesus Pageant Will Give You a Resurrection in Your Pants

Can we get an amen?

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 4:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hallelujah.
@pasa / Flickr
Hallelujah.


If biblical bodies give you the tingles, check out the Sexy Jesus Pageant at Aurora STL (7413 South Broadway, aurorastl.com).

The South Broadway establishment has been making a reputation for itself lately with interesting, unique shows. Aurora STL describes itself as an “intimate performance space” — which makes sense because not only is it sized just right to be cozy, but many of the events there are also of the barely-clothed variety.

And with the Sexy Jesus Pageant on April 7, Aurora STL is making sure that you have one damn fine Good Friday. The pageant will feature dreamy long-haired children of god, all competing to be crowned the first “Sexy Jesus of St. Louis.”

The event will include a talent show, and contestants will be interrogated by judges while wearing their Sunday best. Any competitor who could turn water into wine would get our vote, but maybe the winning Jesus will be really good at stripping or pole dancing or something fun like that.

Visit eventbrite to grab your tickets. Seated tickets are $25 each and a standing-room ticket is $20. No word yet on how much it costs to be hung from the cross.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

By Jaime Lees

Fox Theatre Announces New Broadway Season With Moulin Rouge! and More

Bellefontaine Cemetery Hosting Women’s History Trolley Tours

By Jaime Lees

Bellefontaine Cemetery Hosting Women’s History Trolley Tours

Review: Moonstone’s Grand Horizons Is a Bittersweet Tale of Aging

By Tina Farmer

A couple sits at a table on stage in Grand Horizons.

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us