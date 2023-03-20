This Sexy Jesus Pageant Will Give You a Resurrection in Your Pants

If biblical bodies give you the tingles, check out the Sexy Jesus Pageant
at Aurora STL (7413 South Broadway, aurorastl.com)
.
The South Broadway establishment has been making a reputation for itself lately with interesting, unique shows. Aurora STL describes itself as an “intimate performance space” — which makes sense because not only is it sized just right to be cozy, but many of the events there are also of the barely-clothed variety.
And with the Sexy Jesus Pageant on April 7, Aurora STL is making sure that you have one damn fine Good Friday. The pageant will feature dreamy long-haired children of god, all competing to be crowned the first “Sexy Jesus of St. Louis.”
The event will include a talent show, and contestants will be interrogated by judges while wearing their Sunday best. Any competitor who could turn water into wine would get our vote, but maybe the winning Jesus will be really good at stripping or pole dancing or something fun like that.
to grab your tickets.
to grab your tickets. Seated tickets are $25 each and a standing-room ticket is $20. No word yet on how much it costs to be hung from the cross.
