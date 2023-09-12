Thy Presence Is Requested at the 25th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival

Lords and ladies, thy presence is hereby requested at the 25th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival, a whimsical celebration of all the fun and revelry for which the late Middle Ages are well-known.
Pilot thy horse and carriage to the enchanted land of Wentzville, Missouri, to join the plebs and peasants in all manner of merriment. Verily, this event will contain all of the elements befitting a proper silver jubilee.
Witness for thine own self the feats of jousting, juggling, circus acts, sword performances and more as thou sink thy teeth through a giant turkey leg and fill thy belly with mead.
The fall fête kicks off this Saturn’s Day, September 16, in the year of our Lord 2023, and runs every weekend through October 22.
Thou art encouraged to don the garb of cultures far and wide for themed weekends such as Oktoberfest, Viking Adventures and Shamrocks & Shenanigans.
Advanced tickets cost $18.95 for elders and $11.95 for their spawn, but if you pay admission at the gate it’s just a few gold pieces more. Moppets aged four and younger are free. Prithee, visit stlrenfest.com for more information.
Avast! Wait, that’s pirates …
