Tina Farmer Is Now the RFT's Theatre Critic

Longtime KDHX critic will now be published exclusively in the RFT

Mon, Oct 10, 2022

Tina Farmer
Longtime KDHX critic Tina Farmer will now have her reviews published exclusively in the Riverfront Times.

This week, the RFT adds a new person to its masthead: theatre critic Tina Farmer. In fact, you can read her first review for us online now.

Even beyond Farmer's take on Stray Dog Theatre's version of A Little Night Music, this addition is an exciting thing.

This spring, the Post-Dispatch announced it would no longer publish theater reviews, a decision that drew complaints from readers and theater companies. By bringing Farmer on board, the Riverfront Times hopes to significantly increase the number of reviews it publishes both in print and online, redoubling its efforts to serve the local arts community.

And we couldn't be more excited about who will be doing it. Farmer is a longtime critic known for her dedication to the St. Louis theater scene and incisive writing. She has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX and is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.

"I'm so excited to bring my passion for theater and the talented artists in St. Louis to the Riverfront Times,” Farmer says. “Through my reviews and articles, I hope to spark interest in St. Louis culture, which is vibrant, varied and always interesting. We might not always see eye-to-eye on a show, and that's OK. Talking about art and seeing different perspectives is at least half the fun of my job."

Farmer says theater lovers should to keep an eye out for the hashtag #ArtCultureStL, which she uses on social media. You can also follow her on Twitter (@tina_STL) or Instagram (@tinafarmer_stl).

Since resuming theater reviews in early spring, the RFT has published reviews of shows at Stray Dog Theatre, Opera Theatre of St. Louis, the Muny, Union Avenue Opera, the New Jewish Theatre, Fly North Theatricals, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and more.

To make sure your show is on our list, please email Managing Editor Jessica Rogen at [email protected].

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food...

If Your Personality Was a St. Louis Food, Here's What You Would Be
'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]

'Walls Off Washington' Murals Bring Life to Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]

