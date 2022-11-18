True St. Louisans Will Love This Christmas Tree 'Arnament'

Wow, that is one arange arnament right there

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 8:01 am

Well, this is clever.

STL-Style (3159 Cherokee Street, STL-Style.com) has released a new product that is the perfect little Christmas gift for your favorite St. Louis native.

It’s a City of St. Louis “arnament” for your Christmas tree. That's right, not an ornament but an arnament because that’s how we pronounce it here in the Lou.

Marketed as “the perfect accessory to give your holiday season a St. Louis accent,” the arnament is "arange" in color, shatterproof and over three inches wide.

Priced at $11.95, this little gift is sure to bring a giggle for years to come. Your partner will talk about it while eating with a fark, your kids will be discussing it while driving down highway farty-far and your neighbors will point with glee to the arnament over thurr.

You can pick one up at the Stylehouse or visit STL-Style.com to arder one for delivery.

Twitter update 8:28 a.m. from STL-Style: "Well, that was fast...Due to overwhelming demand, we SOLD OUT of our City of St. Louis Arnaments in 24 hrs!! Move over, Taylor Swift! Don't worry- a big shipment on the way- xpected in-stock 12/21/22. PRE-ORDER TODAY!"

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Battlehawks Tickets Are on Sale Now, Kroenke Haters

By Jaime Lees

Battlehawks Tickets Are on Sale Now, Kroenke Haters

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, Nov. 17 to 20

By Riverfront Times Staff

Anheuser-Busch Brewery turns on the holiday lights this weekend.

The Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden Is Back

By Rosalind Early

The Garden Glow is gorgeous.

Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza This Weekend

By Jaime Lees

Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza This Weekend

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us