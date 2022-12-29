Try Out Circus Harmony's Courses With January Sample Classes

St. Louisans of all ages can try acro, tumbling, unicycle and more

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 6:11 am

click to enlarge One student, donning a clownfish costume, performs in aerial silks before he becomes a sushi roll for his family's sushi recipe.
CIRCUS HARMONY
If this looks fun, you should probably check out the Circus Harmony classes.

It's January — the season of resolutions, of new activities, of buying a gym membership and going twice before forgetting about it and losing a bunch of money. Instead of going through that rigmarole, head to Circus Harmony.

In recognition of the human tendency to have big ideas but not always follow through, everybody's favorite "social circus" has put together a sort of smorgasbord experience. Open to everyone ages three through adult, January Circus Sample Classes run for four weeks and are designed for St. Louisans who are interested in the circus but not sure they can or want to do a full session. Offerings include acro, tumbling, unicycle club, wire walking and more.

Classes take place at City Museum (750 North 16th Street) and cost from $10 to $25. Times vary by date. Visit circusharmony.org for details.

