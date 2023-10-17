Twisted Melodies Explores Donnie Hathaway's Tortured Genius With Compassion

The Rep's production is a visceral tale of a generational talent lost too soon

By on Tue, Oct 17, 2023 at 6:07 am

click to enlarge Kelvin Roston, Jr. portrays St. Louis star Donnie Hathaway.
Jon Gitchoff
Kelvin Roston, Jr. portrays St. Louis star Donnie Hathaway with heartfelt pathos.

As a rule, individuals and communities in the United States, often including health care providers, are hesitant to talk about mental health. In the arts, long held stereotypes and cliché’s about “mad geniuses” and “tortured artists” persist. Is there a link between abundant artistic talent and uncertain mental health? Can we use art, storytelling and theater to create a future where mental health is more openly discussed and understood? The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis delves into these questions through Twisted Melodies, a somber, moving play with music. The biographical play by writer and performer Kelvin Roston, Jr. continues The Rep’s “season of experiences” with the seemingly successful yet emotionally heavy tale of the life and death of singer/songwriter Donnie Hathaway. 

Contemporary audiences are likely most familiar with Hathaway’s enduring holiday hit “This Christmas.” During his life, however, he was considered a rising talent comparable to Marvin Gaye. Unfortunately, the gifted musician (who grew up in the Carr Square neighborhood and has a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in the Loop), also battled serious mental health challenges, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Twisted Melodies re-introduces audiences to the 33-year-old Hathaway as he works on a new song during his achingly tragic last night, perfectly capturing the brilliance and agony of his too short life.

Roston’s heartfelt and personally connected portrayal brings Hathaway’s talent and mental heath battles to life with soul-aching pathos. In a performance that feels frighteningly real, Roston seamlessly moves from musically rich vocals and easy storytelling to the guttural protestations and plaintive pleas of crisis. Roston externalizes Hathaway’s struggles in ways that let us understand the conflict between his lived experiences and the persistent voices of mental illness. Director Reggie D. White and an exceptional crew of technical artists follow Roston’s lead, delivering Hathaway’s mental health breakdown in scenes that are palpably arresting and disorienting yet in perfect synchronicity with the tightly constructed, factually grounded and disturbingly authentic story arc. 

Tim Mackabee’s set and Dede Ayite’s costumes establish a sense of normalcy while projections designer Mike Tutaj, lighting designer Xavier Pierce and sound designer G Clausen deliver the stand-out effects that create a viscerally effective sense of a mental health breakdown. Because of this, the show may be overwhelming for persons sensitive to sensory stimulation including strobes, flashing lights and booming voice recordings. Additionally, some individuals may be triggered by the re-creation of a serious mental health trauma event. 

Acknowledging those potentially uncomfortable responses, The Rep’s production of Twisted Melodies is a stirring and compassionate drama that successfully and respectfully conveys the innate musical abilities and mental health struggles of the soulful musician Donnie Hathaway. Roston’s inspired performance is intimate, poignant and delivered with genuine respect. Audiences will certainly be moved and may shed a tear or two watching this powerful reminder of the fine line that often exists between genius and torment.

Twisted Melodies is written by Kelvin Roston, Jr. and directed by Reggie D. White. It’s presented by the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves; repstl.org) through Sunday, October 22. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $30 to $90.

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
