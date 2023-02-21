Uncle Vanya at St. Louis Actors’ Studio Is Mesmerizing

The Neil LaBute adaptation of the Chekov classic finds passion and fire in lives of desperation

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 1:32 pm

Patrick Huber
John Pierson plays Uncle Vanya.

The sense of gravity is particularly strong in playwright Anton Chekov’s works, including the layers of sadness and resignation that permeate Uncle Vanya. The smoldering production at St. Louis Actors’ Studio, adapted by Neil LaBute, is compelling and heartbreaking. The story comes to life in sighs, wails, complaints and sharp glances, culminating in a confrontation that is at once terrifying in potential and comic in execution.

Sonya and her Uncle Vanya manage Sonya’s deceased mother’s farm in the country. They live modestly along with Sonya’s grandmother, Nana, a loyal servant and Telegin, their friend. Doctor Astrov is a regular, though not frequent, visitor. That was everyone, until the last month or so, when Sonya’s aging father Alexander Serebryakov, a retired professor, and his young, beautiful wife, Yelena, arrived for an extended visit.

The visit creates incredible tension, and the farm falls into neglect as nearly every man who meets Yelena is instantly besotted, helplessly in love. Sonya is devastated that she isn’t more like Yelena, and the young woman’s love for the doctor is unnoticed by everyone except Yelena. Neither the professor nor his wife enjoy country life or the business of running a farm, however they need money to return to the city. Confessions of love tumble out, and the suggestion of the sale of the property is floated. Sadness-flavored chaos ensues, but no one will get what they want, and nothing much will change.

Patrick Huber
From left: Jennelle Gilreath Owens, Michael James Reed, Bryn McLaughlin in Uncle Vanya.

Director Annamaria Pileggi guides a superb cast that finds and dissects each line of dialogue to its most striking effect. John Pierson, as Vanya, and Michael James Reed, as Astrov, command your attention. Pierson is dissatisfied to the point of feeling deceived, with few future prospects and little to show for his efforts. And he is infatuated to the point of awkward distraction befitting a teenage boy. Pierson expertly captures Vanya’s varying emotions and twisted reasoning. Reed is jaded and drunken, yet still sympathetically conflicted. He knows better, he sees possibility, but he chooses the unattainable. Reed brings a lot of nuance to the role that adds a touch of kindness to his edge.

Bryn McLaughlin gives Sonya a touch of the ethereal with her kind, patient and preternaturally resigned persistence. Her brief glimmers of hope, and the realization that her feelings for the doctor may be better left unstated, pull at your heartstrings with simple eloquence. Jennelle Gilreath Owens is gorgeously stoic as Yelena and surprisingly passionate when she allows her character to finally give in to her feelings for a fleeting moment. The characters believe they have contained their desire, however, a fuse has been lit, and the explosion is inevitable.

Though the cultural references and time period are far removed from today, the themes, conflicting passions and realities of life persist. Chekov’s heart-wrenching drama Uncle Vanya will likely remain potent and resonant for as long as humans continue to have relationships. St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s exceptionally gripping and engaging production connects all the dots for a great night of drama and perhaps a few sympathetic tears.

By Tina Farmer

Jon Hamm Gives All the Right Answers in Interview About St. Louis

By Tina Farmer

Stephen Henley and Mara Bollini in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Stray Dog Theatre.

By Tina Farmer

Review: Metro Theater’s Spells of the Sea Spins a Little Magic

By Jaime Lees

9 Mile Garden Is Hosting Emo Music Bingo Next Month

