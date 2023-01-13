Valentine's Day Events at the City Museum Offer Themed Cocktails and More

This upcoming Valentine’s Day you can treat the ones you love to a special visit to St. Louis famous City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489, citymuseum.org).
Not only is the City Museum one of the best places in St. Louis to have a little fun all year-round, they also go all-out for the holidays. This year, they’re going to be all dressed up for Valentine’s Day and ready to treat you and your lover right! They even have activities for kids planned, too, so that nobody feels left out.
During the entire month of February, the museum’s enchanting Tunnel of Love light exhibit inside the Vault at the City Museum will be open and functioning as the hottest spot in town for couples’ photos.
And the cozy little cabin bar outside will be transformed into “Cupid’s Cuddle Cabin,”
In addition to all of this, there’s going to be even more Valentine’s Day fun to be had at the City Museum, too. From craft time to a Galentine’s Day brunch to a performance from “Elvis Presley,” your favorite tourist attraction in St. Louis will become Love Headquarters until March.
Here’s the full Valentine's Day schedule:
Tuesday, February 3, to Thursday, February 5, and Friday, February 10:
- Valentine craft in Art City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cupid’s Cuddle Cabin with specialty cocktails
- Tunnel of Love light exhibit in the Vault
Saturday, February 11:
- Valentine craft in Art City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pinatas in the Vault Room (kids only) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cupid’s Cuddle Cabin with specialty cocktails
- Tunnel of Love light exhibit in the Vault from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Special 21+ Event: Live Elvis Presley Show from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Separate ticket required; all day entrance to the museum included.)
Sunday, February 12:
- Valentine craft in Art City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pinatas in the Vault Room (kids only) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cupid’s Cuddle Cabin with specialty cocktails
- Tunnel of Love light exhibit in Vault from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Special 21+ Event: Galentine’s Day in the Vault Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Smooth jazz, waffle bar, mimosas, heart pinatas for smashing, Valentine box-making contest and Valentine exchange, Bestie Photo Booth. (Separate ticket required; all day entrance to the museum included.)
