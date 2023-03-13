VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

A clip from comedian Dustin Nickerson is making the rounds lately, and we don’t like it one bit.In the clip (above) from thein January, Nickerson says he went to the Gateway Arch, and it was “fine.” He also says that the elevator was pretty terrifying. OK, ya got us there.But then Nickerson uses the experience as a metaphor for St. Louis a whole, and we just think it’s unnecessary.Like, damn, how you gonna call us out so hard? That was raw.Well, whatever. He can trash us all he wants, and we won’t hit back. We’re so much better than that. When he goes low, we’ll go high. We’re not going go the childish route and respond to his insult with another insult.That’s why we’re not going to say anything at all about his wispy pedo mustache or his tragic Fred-Armisen-goes-to-a-rave plaid shirt.Oh, wait. Oops. Our bad.