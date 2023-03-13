VIDEO: Comedian's Joke About St. Louis Hits Too Close to Home

"How rude." - Stephanie Tanner

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 3:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A clip from comedian Dustin Nickerson is making the rounds lately, and we don’t like it one bit.

In the clip (above) from the Helium Comedy Club (1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, heliumcomedy.com) in January, Nickerson says he went to the Gateway Arch, and it was “fine.” He also says that the elevator was pretty terrifying. OK, ya got us there.

But then Nickerson uses the experience as a metaphor for St. Louis a whole, and we just think it’s unnecessary.

Like, damn, how you gonna call us out so hard? That was raw.

Well, whatever. He can trash us all he wants, and we won’t hit back. We’re so much better than that. When he goes low, we’ll go high. We’re not going go the childish route and respond to his insult with another insult.

That’s why we’re not going to say anything at all about his wispy pedo mustache or his tragic Fred-Armisen-goes-to-a-rave plaid shirt.

Oh, wait. Oops. Our bad.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The STL Mystic Fair Is Coming to Bridgeton in April

By Jaime Lees

The STL Mystic Fair Is Coming to Bridgeton in April

St. Patrick's Day 2023: Your Guide to Getting Lucky in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

St. Patrick's Day is nearly here.

The People’s Joy Parade Will Happen at Tower Grove Pride This Year

By Jaime Lees

Theo Welling

St. Louis Art Exhibits to Check Out This Weekend

By Jessica Rogen

Jacolby Satterwhite, We Are In Hell When We Hurt Each Other, 2020. Video still from HD digital video. Courtesy the artist and Mitchell-Innes & Nash, New York.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us