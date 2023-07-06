VIDEO: Grant’s Farm Goats Scream Their Heads Off When it Starts to Rain

They're still cute though

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 2:13 pm

If you want to see some baby goats lose their entire minds when a little bit of rain starts falling, check out these videos we took of them over the holiday weekend at Grant’s Farm (7385 Grant Road, grantsfarm.com).

Easily the biggest draw at the free Grantwood Village attraction, Grant’s Farm has worked out an ingenious way to get all of their goats fed: Visitors pay for the privilege! That’s right, for just a few bucks visitors can buy bottles and hop into the baby goat pen to feed the hungry little buddies. When that batch of goats gets full, they get moved out and a whole new batch of hungry little goats is brought in to be fed by gleeful visitors.

In addition to being mega cute, we found out over the weekend that the baby goats also seem to totally hate rain. A quick-moving front rolled over their pen and as soon as the first drop fell, the entire group started just screaming their little goat heads off.

They were not having it. They ran for shelter beneath the sun shades and screamed the entire time. Did they hate getting their hair wet? Did they just feel like screaming? Either way, it was a totally relatable scene.

If you’d like to visit the baby goats yourself, you should know that while visiting Grant’s Farm is free, to park there is $19. (And then pretty much any activity inside costs money, too.) But if you don’t care about feeding goats or birds and you can get a ride to drop you off, you could totally have a free fun family day there this summer.

And they give adults two free beers there, too, so if you have a daily alcohol intake requirement (seek help) it’s almost like you made money to visit. What a wild world.


Grant's Farm Elephant Max Dies, Third to Die in 2 Weeks

Grant's Farm Elephant Max Dies, Third to Die in 2 Weeks


By Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
