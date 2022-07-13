Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

VIDEO: Nelly and Albert Pujols High Five, St. Louis Loses Its Mind

Last night's Cardinals game saw the most St. Louis celebration ever

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 12:53 am


If you felt the Earth slightly rumble last night, it was because rapper Nelly and St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols transported all of us back to the early '00s with a simple double high five... and St. Louis lost its mind.

After Pujols launched his sixth homerun of the season — and his 685th total — he trotted all the bases and jogged over to Nelly, who was seated next to the dugout. The two double high-fived, and thousands of St. Louisans went wild. It doesn’t get more St. Louis than this.

St. Louisans took to Twitter to react to the moment (although the official Cardinals account tagged the wrong Nelly) and their reaction was clear: The moment meant a lot, and provided a sense of nostalgia.

The Arch made entirely out of Imo's Pizza boxes isn’t more St. Louis. A person wearing a Blues jersey and Cardinals hat while eating toasted ravioli at the Arch isn’t more St. Louis. The consensus for many St. Louisans is that nothing will ever top this moment — except maybe getting Pujols, Nelly and Jon Hamm in the same space with some Imo’s Pizza. As the Cardinals said, maybe the moment should be hung in our art museum.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

corpse flower

Hundreds Line Up to Smell the Corpse Flower at Missouri Botanical Garden [PHOTOS]
Shelter in place at the Penguin House. (1 Government Drive) If you're at the Zoo and getting overheated, the best place to be is the Penguin House.

Things To Do In The St. Louis Area When It's Hot AF Outside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw At America's Birthday Parade in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
This St. Charles Mansion Has Kardashian-Style Closets [PHOTOS]

This St. Charles Mansion Has Kardashian-Style Closets [PHOTOS]

The Witches and Wizards Festival Brings Goth Vibes to O’Fallon

By Jaime Lees

Embrace your dark side.

The New Editor of Poetry Magazine Has Deep St. Louis Roots

By Jessica Rogen

Adrian Matejka is the new editor of Poetry magazine.

Instagram Famous Sunflower Field Blooms in St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

Instagram Famous Sunflower Field Blooms in St. Louis

When Her Dad Died Too Young, Tom Petty Was There

By Jessica Rogen

Dead Dad Club is music critic Katie Moulton’s debut memoir, an audio tale that’s scored by original compositions by Evan Stephens Hall of indie rock band Pinegrove.

July 13, 2022

