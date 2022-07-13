VIDEO: Nelly and Albert Pujols High Five, St. Louis Loses Its Mind

The Arch, toasted ravioli, and @PujolsFive giving @NellyMo a high five after hitting a home run! pic.twitter.com/zNnNSbRBUE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 13, 2022

Albert is heating up! pic.twitter.com/8F6jZjSP4b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 13, 2022

The NOSTALGIA god I love my city https://t.co/FVAXO3l9WS — Becca Crews (@rebeccancrews) July 13, 2022

If only Jon Hamm was there too… https://t.co/LNL4wdCCPb — Nathan Ahle (@NathanAhle) July 13, 2022

Lol what year we in https://t.co/fM4iM39oTw — ZAZA (@Allenherguts_) July 13, 2022

A thing of beauty https://t.co/00G6oYOtzD — SamBobLev (@SamBobLev) July 13, 2022

If you felt the Earth slightly rumble last night, it was because rapper Nelly and St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols transported all of us back to the early '00s with a simple double high five... and St. Louis lost its mind.After Pujols launched his sixth homerun of the season — and his 685th total — he trotted all the bases and jogged over to Nelly, who was seated next to the dugout. The two double high-fived, and thousands of St. Louisans went wild. It doesn’t get more St. Louis than this.St. Louisans took to Twitter to react to the moment (although the official Cardinals account tagged the wrong Nelly) and their reaction was clear: The moment meant a lot, and provided a sense of nostalgia.The Arch made entirely out of Imo's Pizza boxes isn’t more St. Louis. A person wearing a Blues jersey and Cardinals hat while eating toasted ravioli at the Arch isn’t more St. Louis. The consensus for many St. Louisans is that nothing will ever top this moment — except maybe getting Pujols, Nelly and Jon Hamm in the same space with some Imo’s Pizza. As the Cardinals said, maybe the moment should be hung in our art museum.