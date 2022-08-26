VIDEO: Nikki Glaser Hosted Jimmy Kimmel and She Killed It

Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Nikki Glaser has been busy since her move back to St. Louis at the beginning of the pandemic

St. Louis girl Nikki Glaser hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and she made us proud.

Glaser took over the show and poked fun at politicians and asked kids for dating advice — with hilarious results. Kids are a regular part of Kimmel’s show and they often bring better jokes than the hosts.


Not only did she get a show on the E! Television Network about her new life in St. Louis called “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” she also hosts “FBoy Island” on HBO Max and puts out a podcast four days a week.

A steady supply of toasted raviolis and Provel cheese has clearly doing our girl right. She’s flourishing and putting the STL in hustle. Respect.

