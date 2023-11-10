Vienna Boys Choir to Sing St. Louis Back to the Middle Ages on Monday

Eat your hearts out, Von Trapp Family Singers

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge Could there be a more appropriate venue for such a performance than the Cathedral Basilica? We think not. - VIA FLICKR / JONATHAN CUTRER
VIA FLICKR / JONATHAN CUTRER
Could there be a more appropriate venue for such a performance than the Cathedral Basilica? We think not.

If all you know about the Vienna Boys Choir is the Baroness Schraeder dropping their name in The Sound of Music, well, it's high time you remedied that.

After all, the Von Trapp Family Singers are only Austria's second most famous musical export — the Vienna Boys Choir's tight harmonies and angelic voices have been wowing audiences since 1498, literal centuries before Georg Von Trapp's meddling nanny decided to give them a run for their money.

And what better place to thrill to the style of choral music perfected in the Middle Ages than St. Louis' grand Cathedral Basilica (4431 Lindell Boulevard, 314-373-8200), with its incredible mosaics, glorious domes and insistence that the sacred trumps the secular?

See what you've been missing — and maybe even weep from the glory of it all — this Monday, November 13, at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at just $25. See cathedralconcerts.org for full details.

