Ways Andy Cohen (and You) Can Secretly Drink on New Year's Eve

We’re here for a good time, not a long time. And of all the holidays, New Year’s Eve is the best for getting sloshed. Why would you want to remember this year? Not to mention that you’d have to be an idiot to want to face next year. And there are plenty of easily accessible safe rides home on New Year’s Eve.
But sometimes no-fun ninnies like Ryan Seacrest (or your mom) don’t want you to have a little sloppy fun as the year comes to an end.
Seacrest whined about how St. Louis hero Andy Cohen used to get drunk on television with giggling Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve, and now Andy has to lay off the booze while they’re on the air.
Talk about lame AF. Them being drunk is part of what made their show so great! When Andy referred to the performers behind him as "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers," he spoke for us all!
Well, rules are made to be broken. So in that spirit, here are all of the ways that Andy Cohen (and you) can sneak in a little booze under the watchful eye of Judging McJudgersons.
- Pretend to sneeze, take a shot that you had tucked away in your palm
- Reach down to tie your shoe, take a shot that you’ve hidden in your shoe
- Act like you’re whispering to somebody, take a shot behind their back
- Run a tube of booze down the arm of your coat, put your hand to your chin like you’re being thoughtful but really you’re chuggin’
- Put alcohol in your lip gloss, apply liberally
- Tuck a flask in your trendy tall boots, take a nip every time you bend down to pull them up (do tall boots ever actually stay up properly??)
- Load up your New Year’s Eve noise maker with booze
- Take a whole bunch of pee breaks and come back just a bit drunker every time
- Grab a few glugs while everybody else is kissing at midnight
- Get one of those fancy boozy bracelets
- Fill your Camelbak with wine, wear it under your sweater
- Put vodka in your water bottle, nobody will know
