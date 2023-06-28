Webster Groves Community Days Is a Can't-Miss Patriotic Party

Kids love this one

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 2:18 pm

click to enlarge You know you wanna see it this. - @cedwardmoran / Flickr
@cedwardmoran / Flickr
You know you wanna see it this.

Webster Groves’ Community Days is what the Fourth of July is all about.

The community gathers for a parade on Tuesday, July 4, with relish, often setting out lawn chairs and blankets the day before to reserve a primo viewing spot.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Lockwood and Selma avenues and ends up at Elm Avenue and Glendale Road by Hixson Middle School. But the parade is only part of the community days events, which also include the Webster Groves Lions Club Carnival and BBQ on the grounds of Eden Seminary (475 East Lockwood Avenue, 314-961-3627).

The carnival runs from Saturday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 4. Hours are 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Webster will also set off some fireworks at 9:45 p.m. on the actual Fourth. Check webstergrovesmo.gov/194/Community-Days for more information. All of the events are free.

