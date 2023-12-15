What Happened to Rose After Titanic? Never Let Go Has the Answer

ERA's production is an affectionate, yet hilarious, spoof

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 5:14 pm

click to enlarge A grown-up Rose holds a photo of Jack.
Jason Hackett
One doesn't get over this face.

James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film Titanic has stolen the hearts of generations of movie lovers and never let go. The exhilarating love story is as engrossing and tragically heartbreaking as the ship that served as its setting. We know our hero Jack’s story; it’s perhaps the most gloriously filmed and acted disaster romance story ever. But whatever happened to the lovely and sheltered Rose? If that question has ever entered your mind, or if you simply appreciate over-the-top funny takes on pop culture, ERA (Equally Represented Arts experimental theatre) has an answer for you in the delightfully twisted melodramedy Never Let Go: A One Woman Titanic.

Walking into the theater, audience members are handed a performer’s bio and headshot in lieu of a traditional program, setting the tone for a devotedly irreverent and hilarious movie (or play) pitch from Rose Dawson. The Titanic survivor is still tragically in love with the deceased Jack Dawson, even though she admits that she broke her one promise of “never letting go.” Ms. Dawson reenacts scenes from her experience, providing commentary and her vision for the film, with an occasional assist from her stage manager and props assistant as well as the sound board operator.

Rachel Tibbetts is poised, polished and gracefully earnest as Rose; there’s a certain affected style to her movements that suggests money and leisure over substance, which she expertly maintains even after she’s put back several glasses of champagne. Tibbetts’ timing and emotional shifts are expert, building in humor and intensity as she dives into her storytelling. Tibbetts effortlessly recreates scenes from the movie while adding in her own commentary, and never forget, she looks great with a blue lip and dewy complexion. She’s accompanied by “stage manager and props assistant” Will Bonfiglio’s silent but ever-so-comically expressive reactions. You haven’t seen a funnier scene involving a fish tank since A Fish Called Wanda.

Directed with an eye to every comic detail by Lucy Cashion and featuring a short comedy set from Paul Cereghino prior to most performances, Never Let Go: A One Woman Titanic mixes movie nostalgia with side splitting comedy bits to create a delightfully quirky gem that just might lift your spirits.

Written by Lucy Cashion and Will Bonfiglio. Directed by Lucy Cashion. Presented by ERA at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre (501 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) through Saturday, December 16. Shows start at 7 and cost $10 to $25. More information at eratheatre.org/neverletgo.

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
