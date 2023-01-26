Whisker Station's Craft With Cats Lets You Make Art With Feline Friends

click to enlarge
Let their mews be your muse.
Throughout history, cats have been viewed as both divine creatures and bad omens capable of bringing bad luck.
But lately, we tend to think of cats as fluffy friends we love to snuggle and adore. This is especially true at cat cafes like Whisker Station Cat Cafe and Lounge (212 North Kirkwood, 314-394-1071)
in Kirkwood, where adoptable cats keep customers company as they munch on light snacks.
On Tuesday, January 31, channel your love for cats into art. Whisker Station will host a craft- and cat-themed event for guests to color and create cats out of various media.
This event is designed for children eight and under, according to Whisker Station's Facebook page. But the event is open for all ages (honestly, who wouldn't enjoy a cats and crafts combo?). Tickets are $15 per person and are available on Bookeo
.
