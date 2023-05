click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Blues phenom Lady J. Huston will perform at Wednesday's kickoff event.

It's no exaggeration to say the Whitaker Music Festival is one of St. Louis' great summer traditions.



Shaw residents may curse the crush of traffic for these free Wednesday concerts, but we happen to know people who've met their future spouse at one, people who brought kids who've now grown up to bring their kids, and more. That's what a beloved 18-year tradition can do.



For the next 10 weeks beginning Wednesday, May 31, St. Louisans will set up their picnic spots at the Missouri Botanical Garden (4244 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100) for a concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. (no admittance after 9 p.m.). Admission to the garden is free after 5 p.m., and from 5 to 7 p.m. that includes the awesome Children's Garden.



So come early with the whole fam, dibs your spot and kill some time at the splash pad. You can bring your own food and drink or purchase some on site; beer and wine are both on offer. Details at mobot.org/events/whitaker.