click to enlarge POSTER ART Irving Berlin's 1954 film is chock-full of Christmas classics.

If the delights of 1954's White Christmas put you in the mood for a cozy lodge with a roaring fireplace and beautiful people singing tunes like "Sisters," "Snow" and of course the title track, you'd best head to Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251) this Wednesday, December 6.



During the White Christmas Sing-A-Long, the Busch family's old windmill ought to beautifully evoke the Vermont ski lodge commandeered by Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye — and here, Vera-Ellen's legs will again get the big screen they deserve.



Sing along to all of Irving Berlin's bangers with your neighbors and soon-to-be-friends beginning at 7 p.m. (Kitchen opens at 6 p.m.) We're assured no one will blame you if you get up and start hoofing it during "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing," so that's a relief.



Purchase your $10 ticket in advance at dasbevo.com/events/white-christmas-sing-a-long-2.