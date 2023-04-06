Who's That Girl? It's 'New Girl' Trivia at Das Bevo

If you’re like most "New Girl" fans, you are currently deeply distressed by Netflix’s plans to take the beloved show off its platform this April. But here in St. Louis, you don’t have to weather this storm alone.
Chill Trivia Company will celebrate all things "New Girl" tonight (April 6) with "New Girl" Trivia at Das Bevo(4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251).
Who brakes for birds and rocks a lot of polka dots? How old was Winston when he pierced his belly button? Only the most hardcore New Girl fans will prevail. Even if you’ve touched glitter 24 hours beforehand, you’re still smart and tough and strong!
Come celebrate a show so awesome that the one and only Prince insisted on a guest starring role. If it's good enough for His Purpleness, it's good enough for you.
You can sign up your team of four to eight at chilltrivia.com or send Chill Trivia Company a message on Facebook or Instagram. Tickets cost $15 per person.