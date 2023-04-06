CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Who's That Girl? It's 'New Girl' Trivia at Das Bevo

Wear your polka dots to the Bevo Mill tonight

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 12:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor


If you’re like most "New Girl" fans, you are currently deeply distressed by Netflix’s plans to take the beloved show off its platform this April. But here in St. Louis, you don’t have to weather this storm alone.

Chill Trivia Company will celebrate all things "New Girl" tonight (April 6) with "New Girl" Trivia at Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251).

Who brakes for birds and rocks a lot of polka dots? How old was Winston when he pierced his belly button? Only the most hardcore New Girl fans will prevail. Even if you’ve touched glitter 24 hours beforehand, you’re still smart and tough and strong!

Come celebrate a show so awesome that the one and only Prince insisted on a guest starring role. If it's good enough for His Purpleness, it's good enough for you.

You can sign up your team of four to eight at chilltrivia.com or send Chill Trivia Company a message on Facebook or Instagram. Tickets cost $15 per person.



Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Epiphany Lanes To Stay Open Under New Management

By Rosalind Early

McKernan's family at Epiphany Lanes. McKernan says his wife is integral to the family operations.

Heartbreak: Jon Hamm Won't Interview Neil Gaiman in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

St. Louis native Jon Hamm won't be able to interview Neil Gaiman after all.

Festival of Nations Returns to Tower Grove Park This August

By Rosalind Early

The Festival of Nations includes great multicultural food, vendors and performances.

This Sexy Jesus Pageant Will Give You a Resurrection in Your Pants

By Jaime Lees

Hallelujah.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us