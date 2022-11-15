Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza This Weekend

The igloos for rent might be the coolest option in town for a winter date night

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 11:21 am

Even if you find the time change depressing or are irritated by the sudden snow, the colder months still bring some reasons to celebrate. Not only is it finally sweater weather, but one of the best events of the colder months is about go down: Winterfest kicks off this weekend.

Held in Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street), Winterfest is a celebration of all things winter and offers rentable outdoor igloos, ice skating, s’mores stations, markets and more.

In addition to the activities offered everyday from November 19 through January 1, there are also a number of special events held on the grounds including a Winterfest 5K (this Saturday), Festive Fridays with holiday themes, New Year’s Eve fireworks and scheduled meet and greets with superheroes and princesses like Spiderman, Spiderwoman, the Little Mermaid, Captain Marvel, Moana, Black Widow, Tiana and Mirabel.

The igloos for rent might be the coolest option in town for a winter date night, though. For $250, you can rent one for an hour and a half and they include food service and a $50 food credit to the Winterfest Cafe. You can bring four people for the reservation and perks include a parking pass in the Kiener West Garage, a locker rental and four passes for skate rentals that are good for all of that day.

Visit archpark.org/events/winterfest for more information on the many activities available.

