With Stool Pigeon, St. Louis Finally Has Something to Do on Monday Nights

Greenfinch Theater & Dive's new weekly open mic comedy night solves that most St. Louis of problems

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Brave facing the open mic audience if you dare, or just have a seat and a few laughs. - FLICKR/ED SCHIPUL
FLICKR/ED SCHIPUL
Brave facing the open mic audience if you dare, or just have a seat and a few laughs.

Theater impresarios Colin Healy and Bradley Rohlf opened their new dive bar/community theater in the space that previously held the late, great Way Out Club, and while the place is still but a few months old, they're already using it to solve one of St. Louis' enduring problems: Where to find some action on Monday night?

Hence Stool Pigeon, a night of open-mic comedy hosted by Joshua Slobe each Monday beginning at 8 p.m. Pros and newcomers alike are welcome; show up to the Greenfinch Theater & Dive (2525 South Jefferson Avenue) at 7:30 p.m. to sign up for a slot.

And whether you're showing off on stage or laughing from the bar, why not stay after for a nightcap or two? They're keeping the place open until 1 a.m. every night of the week — something St. Louis could also use a whole lot more of.

More info at greenfinchstl.com.

Say goodbye to the Way Out and hello to the Finch.

Greenfinch Theater & Dive To Open in the Former Way Out Club Space: The business will be a combination dive bar and community theater

The Greenfinch Theater & Dive

Greenfinch Plans on 'Cheap Drinks and Good Shows': Get a sneak peek at the theater and bar that's opening in the former Way Out Club space this fall

