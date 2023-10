You Could Spend Halloween Night at a Drag Show at City Winery

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO What better way to spend your Halloween than with people who wear costumes for a living?

Halloween's placement on a Tuesday this year means all the best parties will be the previous weekend — but you can't just spend the night at home fielding cheesy jokes from trick-or-treaters, can you?If you don't have kids to monitor and you're too old to beg for candy yourself, you're in that sweet spot for Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun: A Halloween Drag Show. The one-night-only event happening this Tuesday, October 31, atfeatures some of the best drag artists in town, including but not limited to hosts Moxie Contin and Lucy Couture.And it's not just the queens strutting their stuff; you are also invited to take part in the costume contest.Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m., so come early and partake of City Winery's full menu and get to know your fellow drag fans before the festivities are in full swing.Tickets are $15 at citywinery.com/stlouis