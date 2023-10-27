You Could Spend Halloween Night at a Drag Show at City Winery

Ghouls Just Want to Have Fun will feature performances by Moxie Contin, Lucy Couture and more

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 6:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge What better way to spend your Halloween than with people who wear costumes for a living? - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
What better way to spend your Halloween than with people who wear costumes for a living?
Halloween's placement on a Tuesday this year means all the best parties will be the previous weekend — but you can't just spend the night at home fielding cheesy jokes from trick-or-treaters, can you?

If you don't have kids to monitor and you're too old to beg for candy yourself, you're in that sweet spot for Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun: A Halloween Drag Show. The one-night-only event happening this Tuesday, October 31, at City Winery (3730 Foundry Way, 314-678-5060) features some of the best drag artists in town, including but not limited to hosts Moxie Contin and Lucy Couture.

And it's not just the queens strutting their stuff; you are also invited to take part in the costume contest.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m., so come early and partake of City Winery's full menu and get to know your fellow drag fans before the festivities are in full swing.

Tickets are $15 at citywinery.com/stlouis.

Related
Little Bevo was vacant for years before it reopened as an event space in 2021.

Meet Little Bevo's 'Nice' Ghosts at the 'Dinner Party From Hell': The three-course meal will include stories of the Little Bevo's hauntings and a tour of the space

Related
Burton Bar, a Beeetlejuice-themed speakeasy, will pop up in Utopia Studios from October 4 through Halloween.

Beetlejuice Pop-Up Bar Opens in St. Louis for a Spooky October: The Botanical Heights space will be open Wednesday through Sunday through Halloween

Related
Alton's historic Mineral Springs Hotel shows signs of haunting — and also houses a museum called Soul Asylum, which displays torture devices.

How Alton, Illinois, Became Mid-America's Most Haunted Town: Who wouldn't want to visit?


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Remembering Jamestown Mall, and the Wonderful World We Once Knew

By Shannon Howard

Jamestown Mall was once the place to be.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, October 26 to 29

By Riverfront Times Staff

Wilco brings its tour supporting last year's Cruel Country to the Stifel Theatre this week.

Sergey Toymentsev Teaches SLU How to Survive Vampire Encounters

By Sarah Fenske

Sergey Toymentsev, vampire slayer (and literary explorer).

Arts Industry Adds $868M to St. Louis Economy, Study Finds

By Jessica Rogen

Braden McMakin

Also in Arts & Culture

Albion Theatre's Mindgame Is Mesmerizing Enough for Hitchcock

By Tina Farmer

From left: Nick Freed as Styler and Chuck Winning as Dr. Farquhar in Albion Theatre's Mindgame.

Beetlejuice Is a Screaming Good Time at the Fox Theatre

By Tina Farmer

Isabella Esler as Lydia and Justin Collette as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice, now playing at the St. Louis Fox Theatre.

New Jewish Theatre's The Immigrant is Relevant, Compelling Theater

By Tina Farmer

Bryn McLaughlin as Leah and Dustin Lane Petrillo as Haskell in The Immigrant.

Twisted Melodies Explores Donnie Hathaway's Tortured Genius With Compassion

By Tina Farmer

Kelvin Roston, Jr. portrays St. Louis star Donnie Hathaway.
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us