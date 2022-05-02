Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Lyft Home This Cinco de Mayo

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 6:28 am

click to enlarge People clowning around and the Cherokee Street Cinco de Mayo festival in 2016. - RIVERFRONT TIMES
Riverfront Times
People clowning around and the Cherokee Street Cinco de Mayo festival in 2016.

If you always wanted to go out and drink a little too much tequila without worrying about how you were going to get home safely, Lyft and Breakthru Beverage Group are hooking you up.
Don't miss out on the pineapple margs.

Cinco De Mayo on Cherokee Street and the People's Joy Parade Are Almost Here

They’ve partnered with Jose Cuervo to offer 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield from Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2022.

"Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to partner with Jose Cuervo on Safe Home After Every Occasion to ensure Missourians can enjoy the popular Cinco de Mayo festivals while making it easy to plan for a safe ride home,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri. “In light of the number of celebrations taking place across the state, we decided to extend the ride coverage over three days this year to make it possible for even more people to plan their ride home in advance.”

Starting Thursday at 2 p.m., Lyft users may request a free ride home using the code BBGCINCO22. And if you’re already needing to head home by 2 p.m. on Thursday, it’s probably a darn good thing that you’re not driving yourself home, you know?

Now that you know you can get a free ride home, your only difficult decision on Cinco de Mayo will be trying to decide exactly how many margaritas you plan to consume. (We’ve done the research: The answer is more than one but less than five.)

Cheers, St. Louis.

