Monday, March 19, 2018

The RFT and Out in STL Are Seeking a Sales Rep

Posted By on Mon, Mar 19, 2018 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge 00_cover-page-001rsz.jpg

Come work for the hottest magazine in town! And we're not just talking about ourselves for once.

Last year, the Riverfront Times helped launch Out in STL, a new quarterly magazine aimed at St. Louis' thriving LGBTQ community. Since then, editor in chief Chris Andoe and his team have been publishing some terrific stories, including ones picked up by the national media. The newest issue hits the streets — and the Internet — this week.

If you think you've got what it takes to help connect Out in STL with the advertisers eager to reach its readers, we've got just the opportunity for you. Euclid Media Group is seeking to hire a multimedia account executive who'd work closely with both the RFT and Out in STL, assisting with local businesses and events of all types, creating digital, print and sponsorship marketing solutions.

This job offers a competitive salary, paid vacation, sick days, health and dental benefits, 401k and a retirement plan. Advertising sales experience is helpful, but not necessary — we're mostly looking for an energetic self-starter with good communication skills who loves to meet new people and has a passion for helping publications thrive in today's complex media environment. If you have a particular interest in serving nightlife, arts and LGBTQ-oriented businesses, this might be the perfect job for you.

Interested candidates should send a resume and a brief note about themselves to jobs@riverfronttimes.com. We're looking to move on this quickly, so please don't delay.

Oh, and please like Out in STL on Facebook or follow it on Twitter for all the latest news and groundbreaking journalism.

