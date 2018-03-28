Stormy Daniels, Queen of the Twitter Comeback, Is Ready to Take St. Louis

S_BUKLEY

The Queen of the Twitter Comeback.

Nah! There are far worse places you could follow me ;) — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2018

Yes, I am. Nice to meet ya! https://t.co/kUdVLRWwu0 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 26, 2018

Haha! What does that say about you since they got YOUR attention? Of course, my tits are fake (I've never claimed otherwise). Riding into my 60 Minutes interview on a fucking unicorn would be more believable than my boobs being all natural. https://t.co/QuFWLsOO9N — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 25, 2018

Whoa!!! You can call me many things BUT I never over-accessorize! https://t.co/ynOOLXAIqn — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2018

Yes! I love your enthusiasm! https://t.co/X1QjLFQIRS — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2018

BOTH!...Although my attorney only has first hand knowledge of the first 😛 https://t.co/6MIKAvIyjR — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2018

Tacos and mini corndogs just seems so right...and yet, so wrong. I believe the more traditional choice is popcorn, however. https://t.co/5Oe7EMwMQ4 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2018

