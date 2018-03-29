May's Place Night Markets Brings Vintage + Artisans to the Ready Room

click to enlarge
The Ready Room (4195 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3929)
is known to be a great spot in the Grove for jamming to your favorite bands up close and personal. But on Friday, you can jam to some local vintage clothing, beer and food instead at May's Place Night Market.
From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., you'll find vintage clothing and housewares, handmade jewelry, baked goods, artists and more at the market. It's a space for local creatives to strut their stuff and show St. Louis what their product is all about. And it's completely free to attend.
The event's host, May's Place
(3249 Ivanhoe Avenue)
, is a vintage shop owned by Katie and Andy May. Founded in 2015, the shop sells items like clothing, vinyl records, and antique collectibles. The Mays are fans of not only vintage items, but also sustainability. With these interests in mind, Katie May carefully curated the vendors for this Friday's market.
"It's kind of a collection of people who are already kind of established, with a really good social media presence with their own following so that we can all kind of come together and promote," Katie May says. "We want to expose different people to all the different local offerings."
May's Place has been hosting night markets at the Ready Room since March 2017. Each night market includes different local vendors.
This Friday, Prioritized Pastries
will participate for the first time. Alex Feick, the bakery's owner, is a one-woman show. She says she's thankful for the opportunity to promote her business.
"I love the hours of it, it's really unique compared to some of the other events that I do," Feik says. "I think it's going to expose my product to a new crowd — people who aren't 8 a.m. farmers market people."
Katie May says that the main goal of the May's Place Night Market is to support the St. Louis creative community. It's a chance to connect customers with their products.
"Where you spend your money makes a big impact. When we support folks doing wonderful things within our won community, then we thrive together." she says.
In addition to this Friday, other May's Place Night Markets will be held on June 15, September 28 and December 7 of this year.