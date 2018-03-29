St. Louis Is One of the 'Most Underrated' Cities in the U.S., Jetsetter Says

click to enlarge
More good press for a city that can't stop getting it: Jetsetter.com has pronounced St. Louis one of the eight most underrated cities in the U.S.
The travel site places the Gateway City at No. 5 on the list, behind Boulder, Colorado; Portland, Maine; Minneapolis; and Asheville, North Carolina. The others are Baltimore, Buffalo and San Antonio.
The story, published Tuesday
, suggests these places are great alternatives to the nation's biggest cities, writing, "Are those sky-high rents, $10 beers, overhyped restaurants, and so-packed-you-can't-move museums of America's great cities starting to bring you down? It might be time to consider a trip (or even a move) to one of these eight overlooked gems, where you'll find equally excellent food scenes, historic sites, and world-class art."
Getting some love in St. Louis' blurb? The Anheuser-Busch brewery and the newly renovated grounds of the Gateway Arch
, natch, but also the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, "whose highlights include dead-on arch views and a rooftop pool." After that, Jetsetter takes a jog down to the county, praising the Laumeier Sculpture Garden ("which makes for a perfect springtime picnic and stroll") and Webster Groves' acclaimed Olive + Oak
, "whose chef Jesse Mendica was a James Beard semifinalist last year."
The Jetsetter props join recent praise from Vogue.com and the New York Times
. And while we're sure some naysayers out there want to rain on our city's parade
, anything that helps persuade our long-long friends in LA and New York to come visit is good by us. And hey, if this torrent of approbation continues, maybe we can even convince them to move here. It happens!
Check out the full Jetsetter piece online
.
