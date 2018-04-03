Share
Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Onesie 'Pup' Crawl to Benefit Humane Society Pets

Posted By on Tue, Apr 3, 2018 at 6:36 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR/CHIFEI LIAO
If you've ever wished that you could day drink in public with your dog while also wearing a onesie, you're not alone. In fact, the Humane Society of Missouri is hosting an entire event dedicated to just that: They're calling it a Pup Crawl, which is like a pub crawl, only with a onesie dress code and your favorite furry friend.

Hosted in Soulard on Saturday, April 21 from noon to 5 p.m., the cuddliest and comfiest crawl around will allow you to travel to Soulard bars and restaurants alongside your doggo. The pup has to stay on the dog-friendly patios, not come into the bars. But hey, the drink is for you, after all.

All proceeds to this pup party go to Humane Society of Missouri to help pets get forever homes. Some of the vendors on board for this event include the Cat's Meow, D's Place and Molly's in Soulard.

The event is $20 per person, and you must be over the age of 21 to participate. If you want to take your good dog out in the town, purchase tickets here


