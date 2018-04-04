Cardinals Lead the Major Leagues in Fan Giveaways

click to enlarge FLICKR/MARQUES STEWART

It's not just your imagination — the Cardinals really do offer more freebies than any other team in baseball.

That's according to an analysis by Custom Ink, which tallied up promotional giveaways across Major League Baseball for the 2018 season. The study found that the Cardinals lead the league with a staggering 49 game days featuring some sort of giveaway. No. 2, the Los Angeles Dodgers, clocked in with 42; the Chicago Cubs were third with 41.

And these giveaways aren't just the posters and buttons that fans are just as likely to discard as lug home. The analysis found that the Cardinals came in at No. 2 in the number of jersey giveaways, second only to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Redbirds are offering six jersey days this year; the Angels narrowly bested us with eight.The one area where the Cardinals might want to step it up? Bobbleheads. The top teams in that regard, the Texas Rangers and the LA Dodgers, are giving away twelve this year. We didn't even crack the top 3, with the Atlanta Braves earning third place with seven.So does first in fan giveaways translate to No. 1 in the National League? The best fans in baseball can only hope. And even if not, at least we've got a line on some amazing jerseys.