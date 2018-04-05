Share
Email
Print

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Intriguing Shows Open This Friday at the Pulitzer, Craft Alliance

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 6:54 AM

click to enlarge Misbah, 2006–07. Brass lantern, metal chain, light bulb and rotating electric motor, dimensions variable. Rennie Collection, Vancouver. © Mona Hatoum. Image courtesy of Fondazione Querini Stampalia Onlus, Venice. Photo: Agostino Osio
  • Misbah, 2006–07. Brass lantern, metal chain, light bulb and rotating electric motor, dimensions variable. Rennie Collection, Vancouver. © Mona Hatoum. Image courtesy of Fondazione Querini Stampalia Onlus, Venice. Photo: Agostino Osio

This Friday, two new art shows with political overtones have their openings. At the Pulitzer, Palestinian installation artist Mona Hatoum has her first exhibition in the U.S. in decades. And at the Craft Alliance, artist Boris Bally wants to jumpstart a conversation about guns. What could be more timely?

Mona Hatoum: Terra Infirma
Pulitzer Arts Foundation
3716 Washington Blvd. | www.pulitzerarts.org
Opens 6-9 p.m. Fri., Apr. 6. Through Aug. 11.
Palestinian-born installation artist Mona Hatoum brings together more than 30 of her works for this show, her first exhibition in America in more than two decades. Hatoum’s sculptures and installations often evoke domestic settings, but subvert the attendant ideas of comfort and safety into something more menacing. Dormiente takes the shape of a seven-foot-long cot, but one made from an upsized cheese grater. Misbah appears to be the sort of high-end light projector you might install in a nursery so that bears and bunnies dance on the walls at night; instead armed figures stalk each other through the darkness. The vocabulary of her work is minimalism and surrealism, but it’s filtered through her feminist perspective, further shaped by her own sense of dislocation in a world that doesn’t recognize her native country. Hatoum discusses her work at the museum at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

I.M.A.G.I.N.E. Peace Now
Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design
6640 Delmar Blvd. | www.craftalliance.org
Opens 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Apr. 6. Through May 13.
Boris Bally wanted to have a conversation about guns in America, so he turned to his craft. He asked his fellow metalsmiths to transform guns into works of art while still respecting the craft inherent in each weapon’s manufacture. All of the guns came from community buy-back programs, and all are still recognizable as guns. Some are integrated into another object, such as the petite handgun that became a link in the chain handle of a handbag. Others are transformed into something else — a pistol swathed in layers of colored twine until its recognizable outline blurs into something unfamiliar, or the pair of doll’s legs topped by a cloud of pink and black tubes that we suddenly realize are gun barrels and bullet casings.




Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Hamlet's Pals Are the Stars. What Could Go Wrong? Read More

  2. Stormy Daniels, Queen of the Twitter Comeback, Is Ready to Take St. Louis Read More

  3. Coastal Elites Deign to Praise Our Little Flyover Town, Golly Gee What an Honor Read More

  4. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, March 30 to April 4 Read More

  5. The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week, March 22 to 26 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation