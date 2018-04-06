Share
Friday, April 6, 2018

'I Am a Missouri Girl' Jenna Fischer Explains While Wearing a Towel on National TV

Posted By on Fri, Apr 6, 2018 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
Jenna Fischer, famous actor lady and newly crowned sartorial heroine, popped up on national television this week wearing a bath towel for a top following what has been dubbed a "wardrobe malfunction."

The St. Louis native appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night sporting a white towel and a pair of jeans. She came out with a flourish, holding aloft a maroon dress on a hanger as she made her way across the stage.

"So this was my outfit for tonight," she explains to a confused Kimmel, "and I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke. And I panicked."

Kimmel laughs, reassuring her that she "did the right thing." To which Fischer replies, "I am a Missouri girl, and the show must go on."

The line is met with tremendous applause from the studio audience — big crowd full of Missouri boosters that night, probably — while Kimmel quips that Missouri is the "Show Must Go On State," a riff on our official "show me" slogan.

“I am, mentally, a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel," Fischer explains. "But I’m physically very comfortable.”

Most of us here in Missouri will never have a wardrobe malfunction in the national spotlight, but the comfort of wearing towels as clothing even in public settings is something we can all agree on — in fact, while you can't see it, this reporter is clad in an assortment of flowing, colorful bath towels even as this story is being composed. They are warm but ventilated, and a step above the state's previous "exclusively tube socks" policy.

Meanwhile, the Blues got in on the act, offering Fischer a jersey, should she ever have this issue again:


Fischer is a true-blue Missourian, though, as she made very clear, and so it is a safe bet she will be declining their gracious offer.

Watch the clip from the show below:




Jump to comments
