Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Pretty Kitties Celebrate #NationalSiblingDay at the St. Louis Zoo

Posted By on Tue, Apr 10, 2018 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ST. LOUIS ZOO
  • photo courtesy of the St. Louis Zoo

Your friends at the St. Louis Zoo always try to keep you updated when there is a major Adorable Alert and today the squee factor hit Defcon 1: cute overload imminent.

The zoo posted a photo on Facebook of some Cheetah cubs celebrating National Sibling Day by gathering to lounge and just be extra darling fuzzy meow-meows together. Total shares as of press time? 1,115. (Expect that to double in the length of time it takes you to read this.)

The litter was born in November and marks the first time that a cheetah at the St. Louis Zoo has given birth to eight cubs. Three of the fuzz balls are males and five of them are females, and the zoo is happy to report that their mom Bingwa is excellent at grooming, nursing and caring for them attentively.

You can learn more about the cubs here. Oh, and check out this video of this very patient mommy trying to deal with all of her babies. Happy siblings day, cuties!



