The WOO Has Come to Busch Stadium and It Is Terrible

Dear Cardinals fans. The wave is embarrassing enough. You guys have to stop that fucking wooo thing. Act like you have been to a ballpark before. — Stop the Woooooo. (@CardinalTales) April 10, 2018

If the Masters can ban patrons who yell “dilly dilly”, maybe the Cardinals can eject fans who yell “wooo”. Can anything be more annoying? That trend will cause people to leave game or turn off the tv. — Doug Vaughn (@DougVaughn_KMOV) April 11, 2018

Don't tell #Astros fans know about this widespread woo'ing. For some reason they think they were the first sports team to ever do the wooo...last year. Even accused the Blues/Cardinals of stealing it. — Curt Price (@curtprice) April 17, 2018

Sitting in the stands at Busch tonight. The fans gave begun woo-ing. It’s MADDENING. And they’re not even all doing it Ric Flair style. It’s more of like a dying wolf. — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) April 21, 2018

