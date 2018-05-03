St. Louis Company Offers Your Drunk Ass Free Rides Home on Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is this Saturday, and we all know what that means: You are going to drink far too much tequila and subsequently embarrass yourself in public. It happens!
But now, thanks to a St. Louis-based alcohol distributor, that embarrassment doesn't need to happen while you are behind the wheel of your car, where you will die, and possibly kill others as well. Major Brands Inc. is teaming up with Lyft to offer free rides for drunks on Saturday from noon to midnight. To use the service, simply enter the code SHMBCINCO18 on your Lyft app.
In addition, the company will have folks on hand at a few St. Louis-area bars, handing out vouchers for free rides. Pick those up at Casa Juarez (12710 Dorsett Road), Espino’s Mexican Bar & Grill (17409 Chesterfield Airport Road) and Mission Taco Joint (6235 Delmar Blvd).
The effort is a part of Major Brands' "Safe Home After Every Occasion" initiative, which aims to encourage safe driving habits among drinkers. They've done this before, shuttling your drunk ass home on St. Patrick's day
, the day before Thanksgiving
and on New Year's Eve
as well. According to a press release, Major Brands has gotten more than 70,000 Missourians back to their homes since starting the program.
“St. Louis and Kansas City have the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations in our state and we want to add a new tradition to these great Missouri festivities — ending the day with a safe ride home," says Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum. "No matter the occasion, we want you to get home safe, which is why this year we have added more socializing holidays to the Safe Home calendar."
Quantities of free rides this Saturday are not infinite, so consider having a back-up plan on deck. If you're getting in on the giant Cherokee Street celebration, for example, you might consider riding a bull home. With as much as you drank, it'll be morning before you even realize said bull is of the "mechanical," and therefore stationary, variety, and by then you'll have sobered up enough to not embarrass yourself into a ball of fire behind the wheel.
